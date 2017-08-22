Optimism among Japan manufacturers highest in a decade

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Tokyo
CONFIDENCE at Japanese manufacturers rose to its highest level in a decade in August, led by materials producers, a Reuters poll showed, a further sign of broadening recovery in the economy.
The monthly poll - which tracks the Bank of Japan's closely watched quarterly tankan
