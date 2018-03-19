You are here

Home > Government & Economy

PBOC to name Yi Gang as its new governor: WSJ

Mon, Mar 19, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180319_WEEPBOC19S5D3_3355606.jpg
Mr Yi joined the central bank in 1997 and served in a succession of roles before promotions to deputy governor and administrator of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Beijing

CHINA named Yi Gang to run its central bank, the Wall Street Journal reported, elevating a long-serving deputy governor with deep international links to the forefront of efforts to clean up the nation's financial sector and modernise monetary policy.

The National People's Congress, China's legislature, will almost certainly approve President Xi Jinping's choice for governor of the People's Bank of China in a formal vote due Monday.

Mr Yi replaces Zhou Xiaochuan, who steered the institution through the global financial crisis, overhauled monetary policy tools and oversaw the elevation of the yuan to reserve-currency status during his record 15-year term.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Yi inherits an institution that, while more influential at home and abroad than the one that Mr Zhou took over in 2002, faces much more complex challenges. The most pressing will be calibrating a response to US Federal Reserve rate hikes this year, and pushing forward with Mr Xi's financial clean-up without crashing an economy that's heading toward a debt-to-output ratio exceeding 300 per cent.

Shakeup to the financial oversight system means the PBOC will soon be able to stand on the global stage buttressed by an enhanced role at home, too.

The PBOC faces those tasks at a time of major institutional changes. China this month merged its bank and insurance regulators, a move which gave the central bank power to write rules for the financial sector, and likely makes it the most powerful body in the new Financial Stability and Development Committee.

The succession comes amid changes atop global central banks and their shift away from years of easy money. Jerome Powell succeeded Janet Yellen as Fed chair in February, and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is set to begin another term. And though European Central Bank president Mario Draghi doesn't conclude his time in office until late next year, jostling over his replacement has already begun.

Mr Yi joined the central bank in 1997 and served in a succession of roles before promotions to deputy governor and administrator of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange. As head of the currency regulator, he presided over expansion of the world's largest foreign reserve stockpile, which peaked in 2014 at nearly US$4 trillion, along with more loosening of currency trading restrictions and greater emphasis on increasing the yuan's international use.

Like Mr Zhou, Mr Yi is also a fluent English speaker with longstanding links to global economic leaders. He earned a business degree at Hamline University in St Paul, Minnesota, and a PhD in economics at the University of Illinois before moving to Indiana University at Indianapolis as a professor in 1986, according to his official PBOC biography.  BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Australian wildfires destroy homes, kill cattle as hundreds of people flee

New Zealand service activity index dips to 55.0 in February: BNZ

Claims Russia behind Skripal poisoning 'drivel, rubbish, nonsense': Putin

Call for closer Asean-Australia cybersecurity ties

Govts in region doing their best to help Myanmar re-establish stability in Rohingya refugee crisis: PM Lee

Maritime industry faces long journey going digital

Editor's Choice

BT_20180319_LKCBRE16TURN_3354853.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

CBRE plans 'living lab' for new tech at Paya Lebar showcase

BP_Jurong_190318_7.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Energy & Commodities

New power options for Jurong consumers

BT_20180319_NRNEUFLOR_3345655.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neuflor fights carpet rivals with on-demand 'smart tiles'

Most Read

1 Singapore non-oil exports fall 5.9% in February after 4 months of growth
2 Noble says it won't make payment on 2018 bonds
3 Hot stock: Oxley falls 4.5% after announcing share placement
4 En-bloc fever may be cooling
5 Bitcoin's 'death cross' looms as strategist eyes US$2,800
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180319_ASGASHUB13_3354846.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Vibrant sector sees GasHub opt for Singapore instead of Australia listing

Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub, Sunseap team up to enter open electricity market

BT_20180319_LKCBRE16TURN_3354853.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

CBRE plans 'living lab' for new tech at Paya Lebar showcase

BP_Lee Hsien Loong_190318_3.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Govts in region doing their best to help Myanmar re-establish stability in Rohingya refugee crisis: PM Lee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening