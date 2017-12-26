You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Philippines' Duterte's son quits as vice mayor of hometown Davao

Tue, Dec 26, 2017 - 8:59 AM

[MANILA] Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's eldest son quit as vice mayor of the southern city of Davao on Monday, citing his being linked to a drug smuggling case by opponents and personal problems from a failed marriage as reasons for the move.

Paolo Duterte announced his resignation during a special session of the Davao City Council. Davao is President Duterte's hometown and its mayor is Paolo's younger sister, Sara Duterte-Carpio.

"There are recent unfortunate events in my life that are closely tied to my failed first marriage," the vice mayor said, in a statement made available to media.

"These, among others, include the maligning of my reputation in the recent name dropping incident in the Bureau of Customs' smuggling case and the very public squabble with my daughter."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Paolo testified at a senate investigation in September into a seized shipment of around US$125 million worth of narcotics from China after opponents of the president, who has instigated a fierce crackdown on the drugs trade, said they believe his son may have helped ease the entry of the shipment at the port in Manila, the Philippine capital. Mr Paolo has denied any involvement.

More recently, he has been involved in an online spat with Isabelle, his 15-year-old daughter from his first wife. Mr Paolo has called her "embarrassing" on Facebook after she complained on Twitter about being treated badly by her father.

The president's office, the mayor's office and other members of Mr Paolo's family did not immediately respond to Reuters'requests for comments.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

China island expansion moves ahead in South China Sea

Germans must not fear political uncertainty: president

China to overtake US economy by 2032 as Asian might builds

Japan inflation picks up in November but still below target

Israel regulator seeks to ban bitcoin firms from stock exchange

Most BOJ policymakers saw need to sustain 'powerful' easing: Oct meeting minutes

Editor's Choice

2017-12-08T051152Z_77954529_RC16E4EA56F0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIRBNB.JPG
Dec 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's tourism industry set to finish 2017 on strong note

keppel26.jpg
Dec 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector

BT_20171225_KRFCL_3235181.jpg
Dec 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

FCL enters German last-mile logistics sector

Most Read

1 Keppel to take hit in earnings, but 'will survive'
2 Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector
3 World's most expensive home to hit market at US$500 million
4 Trump travel ban dealt blow by San Francisco appeals court
5 MBS's staff and star power drive Sands for Singapore outreach
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2017-12-08T051152Z_77954529_RC16E4EA56F0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIRBNB.JPG
Dec 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's tourism industry set to finish 2017 on strong note

Dec 26, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel's China marina divestment remains stalled amid legal battle

Dec 26, 2017
Companies & Markets

First Sponsor to buy second office property in Amsterdam's CBD for 55.5m euros

Dec 26, 2017
Companies & Markets

SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening