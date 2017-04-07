You are here
Policymaker Lacker's departure leaves US Fed on shakier ground
Trump administration is poised to reshape the board by filling several empty seats
Washington
TUESDAY'S sudden resignation of a US central bank policymaker finds the Federal Reserve on shakier ground, with the Trump administration poised to reshape it by filling several empty seats.
Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank, announced he was
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg