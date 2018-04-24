You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Prince William's wife Kate taken to hospital to give birth to third child

Mon, Apr 23, 2018 - 3:46 PM

yq-kat-23.jpg
Kate, the wife of Prince William, was admitted to hospital on Monday to give birth to the couple's third child and the latest member of Britain's royal family.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Prince William's wife Kate was admitted to hospital in London on Monday in the early stages of labour, Kensington Palace announced.

The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting her third child, after Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The baby will be fifth in line to the British throne.

The 36-year-old was admitted to the private Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London, where George, four, and two-year-old Charlotte were born.

She was accompanied by William, their Kensington Palace home said in a statement. The hospital is a mile (less than two kilometres) from the palace.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary's Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour," the statement said.

"The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge."

Royal fanatics have been camped outside the hospital wing for several days in anticipation.

The baby prince or princess will be a sixth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 92 on Saturday, and her husband Prince Philip.

Kate is being cared for by consultant obstetrician Guy Thorpe-Beeston, who is the surgeon-gynaecologist to the royal household, and consultant gynaecologist Alan Farthing, the Queen's surgeon-gynaecologist - part of the trusted team who delivered George and Charlotte.

AFP

Government & Economy

Abe Cabinet approval rating slumps to 39% in new poll

Nafta ministers set to meet again amid intensified push for deal

Indonesian motorcycle taxi drivers protest low online tariffs

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Euro-Area economy stays in lower gear as order growth weakens

EU suspects tax fraud at China's new gateway to Europe

Editor's Choice

BT_20180423_SWQOO23V33J_3406636.jpg
Apr 23, 2018
Technology

Qoo10 takes e-commerce fight to next level with bulked-up war chest

BT_20180423_SWHAULIO16_3406090.jpg
Apr 23, 2018
Technology

Singapore startup plays Uber to the container-truck trade

BT_20180423_GCAZALEA_3406086.jpg
Apr 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Temasek unit to open private equity door for retail investors

Most Read

1 Emotional UOB AGM as patriarch Wee Cho Yaw absent
2 Temasek unit to open private equity door for retail investors
3 Qoo10 takes e-commerce fight to next level with bulked-up war chest
4 Asbestos found on St John's Island, more than half of the island sealed
5 SGX says IPOs picking up, but brokers say structural issues remain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_consumer_230218_80.jpg
Apr 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore consumer prices edge up 0.2% in March, below economist expectations

BP_consumer_230218_80.jpg
Apr 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

2018-02-26T062720Z_2039803978_RC1F736951E0_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-GROUP-RESULTS.JPG
Apr 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble rejects Goldilocks' nomination of 5 directors, cites use of nominee account

Apr 23, 2018
Technology

Razer proposes to acquire MOL Global at valuation of US$100m, to expand gaming and e-payment business in South-east Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening