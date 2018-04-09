You are here
Pritam Singh elected unopposed as Workers' Party leader
Party meeting sees smooth handover; chairman Sylvia Lim reelected unopposed
Singapore
ALJUNIED GRC MP Pritam Singh has been elected unopposed as the secretary-general of the Workers' Party, marking a smooth handover of power at Singapore's biggest opposition party.
Party sources said his was the only name nominated - to unanimous and rousing applause -
