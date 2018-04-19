You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Puerto Rico hit by island-wide power blackout

Thu, Apr 19, 2018 - 10:07 AM

BP_BlackOut_190418_62.jpg
A power line failure in southern Puerto Rico cut electricity to almost all 3.4 million residents on Wednesday, the latest in a string of operational and political headaches for the US territory's bankrupt, storm-ravaged power utility.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] A power line failure in southern Puerto Rico cut electricity to almost all 3.4 million residents on Wednesday, the latest in a string of operational and political headaches for the US territory's bankrupt, storm-ravaged power utility.

In a statement, the Puerto Rican Electric Power Authority, known as Prepa, said "technical personnel" were working to determine a cause and expected to restore service in 24 to 36 hours.

Puerto Rico's smaller islands of Culebra and Vieques, as well as a pair of microgrids on the main island, were unaffected.

Prepa has struggled to escape the headlines since Hurricane Maria wiped out power to all of Puerto Rico last Sept 20.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Maria, the worst storm to hit the island in 90 years, devastated Puerto Rico's grid and thousands were still without power at the time of Wednesday's blackout.

"This is another example of why Puerto Rico's energy infrastructure needs to incorporate new forms of power," governor Ricardo Rossello said on Twitter, adding that he is "committed" to reforms to transform the island's energy sector.

Separately on Wednesday, the island's federally-appointed financial oversight board unveiled a framework for reform that breaks with Mr Rossello's vision, pushing pension cuts and labour reforms while hinting at layoffs.

Prepa has suffered several blackouts since Maria and has been in bankruptcy since last July, owing some US$9 billion to mutual funds, hedge funds and other investors.

In October, Rossello cancelled a US$300 million contract awarded by Prepa to a tiny Montana-based company amid political backlash.

Three months later, the US Army Corps of Engineers discovered undistributed hurricane relief materials in a Prepa warehouse, sparking Mr Rossello to order a separate investigation.

A US Congressional committee in March announced its own probe into potential corruption at Prepa, including reports that some officials accepted bribes to restore power to exotic dance clubs ahead of schedule.

Mr Rossello is planning to privatise Prepa over the next 18 months, as Puerto Rico navigates a US$120 billion bankruptcy, the largest in US government history.

In the short-term, though, the grid remains vulnerable ahead of a new hurricane season beginning this summer.

Falling revenues, a loss of staff and constant leadership turnover have contributed to an outdated fleet of equipment, which was exposed by Maria's winds of up to 155 miles per hour.

Compounding that, most of the island's generation is done in the south and trekked through miles of wires to the bulk of the population in the north.

"We need to have power to the north to avoid this kind of chain reaction every time we have a power problem," said Tomas Torres, executive director of the nonprofit Institute for Competitiveness and Sustainable Economy for Puerto Rico.

The latest outage came as Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins squared off in San Juan on Wednesday night, part of an effort by MLB to bring attention to and raise money for Puerto Rico.

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, who has criticised Prepa and the US response to the power restoration effort, said on Twitter that the city would bring in extra lights and security for the game, which was played as scheduled.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

China to impose anti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from Singapore, US, EU

Trump says he'll abandon Kim talks if they're not 'fruitful'

Reluctant Abe says US, Japan to start talks on 'trade deals'

Trump vows to work 'very, very hard' for Japanese held in North Korea

California has worst US air pollution: report

Castro rule nears end in Cuba, Diaz-Canel poised to take over

Editor's Choice

hengQ1I9931.jpg
Apr 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Room for foreign manpower policy review in longer term: Heng Swee Keat

Apr 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

IHH had to be quick and bold to land Fortis

cs-generic-Budget2018-05.jpg
Apr 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Uphill task to boost workplace diversity, inclusion

Most Read

1 The swankiest home address? It's Marina Bay, not Orchard Road
2 Brunei prince and Ron Sim buy into Singapore-listed UnUsUaL in S$25.8m deal
3 MNC, bank recruiters go all out to woo young talent away from startups
4 Faber Garden at Upper Thomson to be up for collective sale with S$1.18b reserve price
5 Hot stock: Ezion up 14% on trading resumption
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Noble_230318_51.jpg
Apr 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble amends restructuring plan to let shareholders vote freely; Goldilocks lodges letter rejecting director candidates

BT_20180419_TP_3402288.jpg
Apr 19, 2018
Real Estate

Widening public-private home price gap may not dent upgrading demand

Photo_Sembawang Shopping Centre.jpg
Apr 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Lian Beng JV buys Sembawang Shopping Centre for S$248m from CapitaLand Mall Trust

Apr 19, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Lian Beng, CapitaLand Mall Trust, ComfortDelGro

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening