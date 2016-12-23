You are here

Q3 growth sees best performance in 2 years at 3.5%

Upward revisions to business investment in structures and intellectual property products lift output
Friday, December 23, 2016 - 05:50

The US economy grew faster than initially thought in the third quarter, notching its best performance in two years, amid solid consumer spending and a jump in soya bean exports.
THE US economy grew faster than initially thought in the third quarter, notching its best performance in two years, amid solid consumer spending and a jump in soya bean exports.

Gross domestic product (GDP) increased at a 3.5 per cent annual rate instead of the

