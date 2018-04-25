You are here

Record 96.5% of Singapore taxpayers filed returns on time in 2018: Iras

Wed, Apr 25, 2018 - 11:50 AM

A record 96.5 per cent of taxpayers submitted their individual income tax returns on time this year, said the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) on Wednesday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

This is an increase from the 96 per cent who did so last year, added Iras in a statement.

This is an increase from the 96 per cent who did so last year, added Iras in a statement.

Most taxpayers also filed their tax returns electronically, with more than 97 per cent - or 780,000 taxpayers - doing so.

About 23 per cent of taxpayers used their mobile devices to access the myTax Portal to file or view their tax returns.

Some 80,000 taxpayers also received an early or immediate tax bill this year, while around 6,000 partnerships filed their Form P by end-February, said Iras.

About 9,000 private-hire car drivers also opted through Grab and Uber platforms to have their income and commission fees pre-filled in their tax returns by Iras this year.

The pre-filling service was extended to private-hire car rivers this year. It was first introduced in 2015 for individual commission agents such as property and insurance agents.

Taxpayers who have yet to file their tax returns should do so immediately, said Iras. Those who require tax filing assistance can call 1800-356-8300 or contact Iras using the email address at www.iras.gov.sg.

Most taxpayers will receive their tax bill for the Year of Assessment 2018 between end-April and September this year.

Those who have updated their mobile numbers with Iras will receive SMS alerts when their tax bills are finalised.

THE STRAITS TIMES

