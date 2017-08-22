Reservations over pace as 1st round of Nafta talks end

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Washington
THE United States, Canada and Mexico wrapped up their first round of talks on Sunday to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) trade pact, vowing to keep up a blistering pace of negotiations that some involved in the process said may be too fast to bridge deep
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal