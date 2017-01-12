You are here

Roland Ng is SCCCI's 59th president

Roland Ng has been elected as president of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI).
The former SCCCI vice-president will be heading the 59th council of the chamber for the next two years.

Nine senior council members have elected to step down from the council. They include immediate past president Teo Siong Seng and vice-president Lau Tai San. SCCCI said: "It is a tradition of the Chamber to constantly renew itself to keep up with the times."

SCCCI added that the nine new council members represent very diverse industries, ranging from media to building and construction. Among them are Anthony Tan, deputy chief executive officer of Singapore Press Holdings, and Mark Lee, director of Sing Lun Holdings.

All new office-bearers will be sworn in at the installation ceremony of the 59th Council on March 15.

