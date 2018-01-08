Saudi princes arrested for sit-in protest over utility bills

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Riyadh
ELEVEN Saudi princes face trial after their arrest at a sit-in protesting having to pay their utility bills, authorities said on Sunday, as the monarchy pursues reforms amid hefty debt and high unemployment.
Saudi Arabia's attorney general said "no one is above the law"
