You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Scandal, gaffes mar ex-UN chief's return to Korea

Brother tangled in graft case, while he is seen as being out of touch
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170125_KVBAN25_2708397.jpg
Mr Ban dressed in full protective gear to try out a disinfectant spray when most of those around him wore ordinary clothes. He was also criticised for picking up a bottle of Evian mineral water from a convenience store before being told by an aide he should buy a local product.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Seoul

IT has been an inauspicious return to crisis-plagued South Korea for former UN chief Ban Ki-moon, once the odds-on favourite to be the next president, who has been ensnared in a family corruption scandal and struggled with a sceptical press.

Mr Ban, 72, has been unable to

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Car registrations jump 52%
4 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
5 Hong Kong's home curbs may help end Singapore's three-year slump
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening