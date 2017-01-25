You are here
Scandal, gaffes mar ex-UN chief's return to Korea
Brother tangled in graft case, while he is seen as being out of touch
Seoul
IT has been an inauspicious return to crisis-plagued South Korea for former UN chief Ban Ki-moon, once the odds-on favourite to be the next president, who has been ensnared in a family corruption scandal and struggled with a sceptical press.
Mr Ban, 72, has been unable to
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg