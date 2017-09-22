You are here

Home > Government & Economy

SEC's filing system hacked; illegal trading profits feared

Breach due to software vulnerability was patched but hackers still gained access to non-public information
Fri, Sep 22, 2017 - 5:50 AM

Washington

THE vulnerability of governments and businesses to cyber attacks was exposed again on Wednesday when a top US financial regulator said that hackers had breached its electronic database of market-moving corporate announcements, and may have profited from the information that

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Singapore-China ties good but need to keep up with the times: PM Lee

NZ polls result 'won't change housing crunch'

May to test limits of money pledges in unlocking Brexit talks

Global trade rebounding, but protectionism still a risk: WHO

Germany to record strong growth in 2017 despite signs of weakness

Bank of Japan pushes on with stimulus as Fed eyes rate hike

Editor's Choice

BT_20170922_CCT_3097620.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

CCT climbs CBD ladder with S$2.1b purchase of Asia Square Tower 2

yaohui-mrera-0790.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

ERA Realty marks return to SGX

Sep 22, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Poor showing by Singapore firms on WWF's palm-oil scorecard

Most Read

1 Great Eastern's 3-year 2.05% endowment plan selling well: company official
2 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
3 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
4 Singapore's small car COE rebounds on strong demand
5 CCT to buy Asia Square Tower 2 for S$2.09b
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170922_CCT_3097620.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

CCT climbs CBD ladder with S$2.1b purchase of Asia Square Tower 2

Sep 22, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Poor showing by Singapore firms on WWF's palm-oil scorecard

BT_20170922_SEPT23_3097854.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Life & Culture

A revolutionary weekend with BT

BT_20170922_APPLE_3097846.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Technology

iPhone 8 goes on sale amid eXpectations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening