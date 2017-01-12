See Kee Oon, Chua Lee Ming appointed as Judges of the High Court

SEE Kee Oon and Chua Lee Ming have been appointed as Judges of the High Court, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Thursday.

Both are presently Judicial Commissioners of the Supreme Court. The new appointments will take effect on Jan 31.

Mr See was appointed the Chief District Judge of the then Subordinate Courts in 2013, following more than 20 years of judicial experience. He continues to hold the appointment, now known as Presiding Judge of the State Courts. He was appointed Judicial Commissioner in 2014 for a period of three years.

Mr Chua started as a Deputy Registrar, Magistrate and Coroner of the then Subordinate Courts in 1984. He served in the Supreme Court Registry for three years before becoming a Deputy Public Prosecutor in the Attorney-General's Chambers. He was appointed Judicial Commissioner in 2015 for a period of two years.

With the above appointments, the Supreme Court will have a total of 16 Judges (including four Judges of Appeal and the Chief Justice), nine Judicial Commissioners, five Senior Judges and 12 International Judges.