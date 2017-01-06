You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Service industries in US expand at faster pace than forecast

Friday, January 6, 2017 - 00:24

[WASHINGTON] America's service providers expanded more than forecast last month, spurred by an upturn in orders that coincided with stepped-up demand at the nation's factories.

The Institute for Supply Management said Thursday that its non-manufacturing index held at 57.2 in December, the highest level since October 2015. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey called for 56.8. Readings above 50 signal growth in the industries that make up nearly 90 percent of the economy.

Bookings at service producers were the strongest since August 2015, helping explain a pickup in business sentiment about the economy since the presidential election in November. The ISM's measure of service-related business activity, which parallels manufacturing output, was near the highest in more than a year."We have a very strong finish to 2016," Anthony Nieves, chairman of the ISM non-manufacturing survey, said on a conference call with reporters. After the year-end holidays, "there tends to be a little lull or pullback, but when we look at the new orders index remaining strong, I'd be hard-pressed to see how much it may come off, if at all."

Earlier this week, the Tempe, Arizona-based supply management group said that its index of manufacturing reached a two-year high last month, powered by the biggest monthly increase in orders growth since August 2009.

Together, the reports indicate the economy will gain momentum in 2017 after a projected soft fourth quarter as American industry prepares for a change in government leadership. President-elect Donald Trump has said he aims to boost economic growth and increase hiring by taxing less and reducing regulations.

The ISM services survey covers a range of industries, including retail, health care, agriculture and construction. Estimates in the Bloomberg survey ranged from 55 to 58. The December figure exceeds the 54.8 average from January through November 2016. It matches the average for all of 2015.

Twelve out of 18 industry groups, including mining, retail, finance and construction, expanded in December. Public administration, wholesale trade and agriculture and forestry contracted.

BLOOMBERG

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
3 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
4 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
5 The model behind HK MTR's gold standard
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening