Singapore earmarks S$1.5m to build cybersecurity capability

Mon, Sep 18, 2017 - 10:43 AM
FOR the next three years, Singapore will set aside S$1.5 million of the S$10 million Asean Cyber Capacity Building Programme (ACCP) to build technical capability among incident responders and operators in the region.

The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) will also be signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), a leading professional body with members in 188 countries.

Yaacob Ibrahim, Minister for Communications and Information, on Monday said this in his speech at the opening ceremony of the Asean Ministerial Conference on Cybersecurity held here.

He said the MOU will facilitate a collaboration on cybersecurity capability and workforce development.

Dr Yaacob said the CSA and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) have also established partnerships with PwC Singapore and PCS Security as part of the Cyber Security Associates and Technologists (CSAT) programme.

This is part of the Tech Skills Accelerator (TeSA) initiative to train and up skill professionals with ICT or engineering disciplines to take on cybersecurity job roles through company-led training.

Singapore will also be partnering the industry to run an Asean Cybersecurity Industrial Attachment programme. It will offer training opportunity in Singapore for up to 18 candidates from Asean member states. The training will focus on security operations centre (SOC) operations and management, and other relevant technical areas of cybersecurity.

