You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore inflation edges up in July on higher retail, water prices

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 13:12
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

SG Retail CPI 13789129.jpg
In a joint statement, the MAS and the MTI said that retail and water prices rose by 1.2 per cent collectively, reversing the 0.2 per cent decline in June.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

SINGAPORE inflation edged up in July, with headline inflation coming in below market consensus at 0.6 per cent, but higher than 0.5 per cent in the previous month, due to higher retail and water prices.

This meant that core inflation, which excludes the costs of accommodation and private road transport, came in as expected at 1.6 per cent, slightly higher than 1.5 per cent in June.

Private sector economists polled by Bloomberg before the Department of Statistics released July's data on Wednesday had forecast headline inflation to come in at 0.7 per cent and core inflation at 1.6 per cent.

In a joint statement, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said that retail and water prices rose by 1.2 per cent collectively, reversing the 0.2 per cent decline in June.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Private road transport inflation and services inflation also came in higher in July, at 3.5 per cent and 1.4 per cent respectively, due to a smaller decline in car prices and increase in telecommunication services fees.

Cost of electricity and gas rose by a comparatively smaller 7.9 per cent in July, compared to the 19.1 per cent increase in June, due to a smaller increase in electricity tariffs on a year-ago basis following a fall in global oil prices in the preceding quarter.

Cost of accommodation fell by a steeper 4.1 per cent in July, compared to the 3.9 per cent decline in the preceding month, due to a smaller increase in the cost of housing maintenance and repairs.

Food inflation remains stable at 1.4 per cent, as the rise in non-cooked food inflation was offset by lower price increases for prepared meals.

The MAS and the MTI reiterated their full-year inflation forecasts, saying: "For 2017, MAS Core Inflation is expected to average one-2 per cent, compared with 0.9 per cent in 2016, while CPI-All Items inflation is projected to rise to 0.5-1.5 per cent from -0.5 per cent last year."

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Britain, in error, tells dozens of EU citizens to leave

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

UN racism committee issues 'warning' over US tensions

German economy set to break through 2% growth hurdle in 2017

Euro zone business growth maintains solid pace in August

India Cabinet approves plans to merge some state-run banks

Editor's Choice

2017-08-22T143002Z_343589093_RC15C5C71BC0_RTRMADP_3_USA-STOCKS.JPG
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fund managers keep dancing even as September jinx looms

BT_20170823_YCALIPAY23A_3049298.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Consumer

Alipay targeting Singapore consumers

BT_20170823_SETAXI23_3049513.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro in talks with Uber to help manage taxi fleet

Most Read

1 Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale
2 If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again
3 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
4 Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr
5 Start life right, stay healthy and live smart
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

COE 17967017.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Transport

Singapore COE premiums fall across the board

Tampines Court 18476289.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m

coe.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

cs-generic-ShentonWay03.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening