You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore says no strong case to ban cryptocurrency trading

Tue, Feb 06, 2018 - 9:58 AM

2018-01-19T113759Z_1608252270_RC18F327DAD0_RTRMADP_3_MARKETS-BITCOIN-INDIA-TAXES.JPG
Singapore's central bank has been studying the potential risks posed by cryptocurrencies, but there is as yet no strong case to ban trading of the digital coins in the city-state, Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's central bank has been studying the potential risks posed by cryptocurrencies, but there is as yet no strong case to ban trading of the digital coins in the city-state, Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said.

"Cryptocurrencies are an experiment. The number and different forms of cryptocurrencies is growing internationally. It is too early to say if they will succeed," Mr Shanmugaratnam said.

"If some do succeed, their full implications will also not be known for some time," the deputy prime minister said in a written answer to questions from members of parliament on banning the trading of bitcoin or cryptocurrency.

"The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has been closely studying these developments and the potential risks they pose. As of now, there is no strong case to ban cryptocurrency trading here."

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

2017-06-12T081433Z_102623060_RC1F31638EA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-SECURITY.JPG
Feb 6, 2018
Stocks

Analysts welcome market correction; fundamentals, bull run still intact

BT_20180206_JAENTERPRISE6UVV3_3296528.jpg
Feb 6, 2018
Government & Economy

IE and Spring merger timely, given global changes: Iswaran

changiterm5-080317.jpg
Feb 6, 2018
Transport

Iata warns against pre-funding Changi's expansion

Most Read

1 Some en bloc projects running into technical road blocks
2 Sembcorp Marine adds S$2b in three weeks on orders outlook
3 Big wipeout erased US$46b of value last month
4 Analysts welcome market correction; fundamentals, bull run still intact
5 As US stocks plummet, Trump goes silent on role in markets
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6vv9dbpvs7dm28h reuters.jpg
Feb 6, 2018
Stocks

Singapore and Malaysia to set up stock market trading link by end-2018

sgx.jpg
Feb 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

JAPAN-STOCKS-033956.jpg
Feb 6, 2018
Stocks

Asia: Markets plunge as Wall Street rout spreads

file6ygmasvj3nm4e reuters.jpg
Feb 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin drops below US$6,200 for first time in three months

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening