You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore to sign free trade agreement with Sri Lanka

Mon, Jan 22, 2018 - 10:41 AM

[COLOMBO] Singapore will sign a free trade agreement (FTA) with Sri Lanka this week - its 13th bilateral deal and, significantly, its first since the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) faced a setback last year when the United States withdrew from it.

The signing will be witnessed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his host, President Maithripala Sirisena, tomorrow. Mr Lee arrives today in the capital city Colombo, kicking off a three-day official visit.

While details about the FTA have not been made public, analysts and businesses said they expect a boost in trade between the two economies and greater access for Singapore firms to the growing market.

The deal, they noted, also signals Singapore's determination to keep up efforts to get bilateral FTAs, at a time when multilateral deals like the TPP are in doubt, amid a rising protectionist tide in many countries.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Sri Lanka is a promising market and a fast-growing economy. It's also a beautiful country with great tourism potential. On the whole, this FTA is likely to open up huge opportunities for Singapore companies," says Maybank Kim Eng economist Chua Hak Bin.

The size of Sri Lanka's economy - US$81 billion (S$107 billion) in 2016 - is just over a quarter of Singapore's, but its annual growth has averaged 6.2 per cent since the end of the civil war in 2009. Its population is also close to four times that of Singapore.

Trade between the two countries last year was $2.7 billion, up from $2.05 billion in 2015.

"Singapore's strategy has been very consistent. Whether you're the largest economy - the United States - or a smaller one like Costa Rica, we want to do FTAs with you, to give Singapore businesses opportunities to expand," said CIMB Private Bank economist Song Seng Wun.

With China pouring billions into the South Asian island country, investing in, among other things, a port and a financial centre, the FTA could also help Singapore benefit indirectly from the fruits of the Belt and Road Initiative there, he added.

Singapore firms in Sri Lanka cheered the deal.

One of them - Food Studio - runs a prawn farm there and will open a chain of foodcourts in shopping malls over the next few years.

Said its chairman Lim Tai Toon, who is also the co-founder of the foodcourt chain Food Republic: "With the possible lifting of trade barriers and faster port clearance resulting from the FTA, we might be able to import a wider variety of foods, condiments and ingredients, which will enable us to introduce new concepts and ideas."

A spokesman for Star Anise - which runs a capsule hotel in Colombo - added: "We hope this FTA will offer incentives for Sri Lanka businesses to work with us (vis-a-vis) companies from other countries."

Beyond the FTA, there is more the Singapore Government can do to help them, said businesses.

Singapore Business Federation chairman Teo Siong Seng called the FTA "a good step forward" and said that it will help increase Sri Lanka's awareness of Singapore companies.

He called on the Government to consider participating in infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka, and bringing Singapore firms along.

"Establishing a special economic zone for Singapore companies will also be beneficial," added Mr Teo, who will lead a business delegation to Sri Lanka, in conjunction with Mr Lee's visit.

Relations with Sri Lanka have warmed considerably since 2015, after Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe - a keen admirer of Singapore's development - became Prime Minister. He visited Singapore in 2016 and made a stopover last year.

Fuelled by political commitment on both sides, the FTA deal was struck after 18 months of talks. Earlier attempts to reach an agreement failed in 2000 due to protectionist pressure from Sri Lankan businesses.

During his visit, Mr Lee will be hosted to an official lunch by Mr Sirisena, and a dinner by Mr Wickremesinghe. He will also receive a courtesy call from Mr RSampanthan, leader of the opposition.

Mr Lee will be accompanied by Mrs Lee, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S Iswaran, and MPs Liang Eng Hwa and Saktiandi Supaat.

On Wednesday, Mr Lee will leave for India to attend the Asean-India Commemorative Summit.

During his absence, Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean will be Acting Prime Minister.

THE STRAITS TIMES
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Abdullah Tarmugi appointed permanent member of Presidential Council for Minority Rights

Thai Dec exports up 8.6% y-o-y, below forecast

Japanese capital holds first North Korean missile attack drill

Tech, smart-nation events to headline Singapore-France Year of Innovation

Major hotels a prime target for attack around the world

Gloom shrouds UK households as inflation expectations spike: poll

Editor's Choice

file6ucye3yxag1tkv0gbhl.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Real Estate

Foreign interest seen returning to Singapore residential market

BT_20180122_YORADIO221GEO_3273291.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Consumer

Tune in to Money FM 89.3 for business news starting Jan 29

BT_20180122_RCCOL22PIWG_3273927.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Stocks

Markets unfazed by US government shutdown

Most Read

1 Durian dash
2 In sign of times, luxury watchmaker Audemars embraces second-hand
3 Foreign interest seen returning to Singapore residential market
4 DBS, UOB not agreeable to EOL restructuring terms
5 Forget about bitcoin. Cash Is TSMC's real future
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6uefmhcolsltgfr7mpc.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore must accept slower rate of labour growth: MAS' Menon

Jan 22, 2018
Technology

Tech, smart-nation events to headline Singapore-France Year of Innovation

file6x3944ifsl5jgetglax.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore office rents seen rising twice as fast as Hong Kong

Jan 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore mid-size firms trail global peers in focus on sustainable practices: HSBC report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening