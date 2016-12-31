Singapore Tourism Board appoints new chairman and board members

Chaly Mah Chee Kheong, former chief executive officer of Deloitte Asia-Pacific and South-east Asia and former chairman of Deloitte Singapore, will take over from Chew Choon Seng as the chairman of STB from Jan 1, 2017.

SINGAPORE Tourism Board (STB) appointed a new chairman and several new board members, it said in an announcement on Friday.

Chaly Mah Chee Kheong, former chief executive officer of Deloitte Asia-Pacific and South-east Asia and former chairman of Deloitte Singapore, will take over from Chew Choon Seng as the chairman of STB from Jan 1, 2017.

Mr Chew will be stepping down after completing a six-year tenure.

New board members include Allen Law, chief executive officer of Park Hotel Group; Joanna Flint, country director of Google Singapore; Mohamad Saiful Saroni, partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Singapore and Prasad Menon, former chairman of Vistara Airlines.