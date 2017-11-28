You are here

Singapore wins bid to host Rotary International Convention 2024, its largest-ever association congress

Tue, Nov 28, 2017 - 12:05 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

MORE than 25,000 Rotary members worldwide are set to converge in Singapore in 2024 as the Reupblic has won the provisional bid to host the the international service organization's annual convention that year.

The five-day convention which represents Singapore's largest association congress to date, will be held at the Singapore Expo Convention and Exhibition Centre. Among other meetings, the event will include workshops, forums and entertainment.

Singapore's bid was led by Rotary regional leader Chew Ghim Bok, and supported by Rotary clubs from Singapore and around the Asia Pacific region. Besides the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), various public agencies and industry stakeholders also contributed to the successful bid, STB, Rotary and SingEx Holdings said in a joint release on Monday.

"As a leading global business and knowledge hub, Singapore is an excellent venue for one of our annual conventions," said Rotary International President Ian HS Riseley.

"Given our international scope and commitment to cultural diversity, our conventions are often described as a 'mini-United Nations' where our global network of volunteers connect to address lasting solutions to local and global humanitarian challenges," he added.

STB's chief executive Lionel Yeo said, "Singapore's vibrant knowledge economy and focus on innovation make it the ideal platform for Rotarians to exchange ideas and spark off new possibilities on how to transform the world."

The convention was last held in Singapore in 1999 and attended by about 19,000 participants.

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges. It connects 1.2 million members of more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas.

As part of Singapore's bid to host a convention with a sustainable impact, the Rotary Clubs of Singapore plan to champion a legacy project striving towards sanitation progress and hygiene awareness by 2025.

