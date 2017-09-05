Singapore's community care sector to get close to S$12m boost in talent development

Existing staff can look forward to more upgrading opportunities, especially those who wish to pursue certification programmes.

CLOSE to S$12 million will be set aside over the next four years to attract more new entrants to join the community care sector and support staff in developing their careers through the Community Care Manpower Development Award (CCMDA).

Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor announced the consolidation of existing community care scholarships into the CCMDA on Tuesday.

The expanded scholarship scheme, which was rolled out in April 2017, is administered by the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC).

In the past, only new entrants looking to join the sector in the fields of physiotherapy, occupational therapy and nursing could apply for sponsorship to pursue their fields of study.

With the CCMDA, sponsorship is extended to new entrants looking to develop a career in other disciplines such as social work and speech therapy.

Existing staff can also look forward to more upgrading opportunities, especially those who wish to pursue certification programmes.