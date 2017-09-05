You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore's community care sector to get close to S$12m boost in talent development

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 14:14
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

nursing.jpg
Existing staff can look forward to more upgrading opportunities, especially those who wish to pursue certification programmes.
PHOTO: ST FILE

CLOSE to S$12 million will be set aside over the next four years to attract more new entrants to join the community care sector and support staff in developing their careers through the Community Care Manpower Development Award (CCMDA).

Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor announced the consolidation of existing community care scholarships into the CCMDA on Tuesday.

The expanded scholarship scheme, which was rolled out in April 2017, is administered by the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC).

In the past, only new entrants looking to join the sector in the fields of physiotherapy, occupational therapy and nursing could apply for sponsorship to pursue their fields of study.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

With the CCMDA, sponsorship is extended to new entrants looking to develop a career in other disciplines such as social work and speech therapy.

Existing staff can also look forward to more upgrading opportunities, especially those who wish to pursue certification programmes.

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

India's Modi heads to Myanmar as Rohingya refugee crisis worsens

ECB to play for time as pressure grows on easy money

IE, Spring merge to form Enterprise Singapore

Australia central bank holds rates at 1.5%

Taiwan says Tainan city mayor William Lai appointed as premier

New York vows to sue Trump over immigrant children protections

Editor's Choice

BT_20170905_KLKOREA5_3069526.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Stocks

Nuclear tensions trigger reflexive selling, but markets show restraint

developers.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank

BT_20170905_JLBELT5_3069388.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Greater partnership with Chongqing augurs well for Singapore

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

marina bay waterfront 13318092.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

IE, Spring merge to form Enterprise Singapore

BT_20170905_KLKOREA5_3069526.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Stocks

Nuclear tensions trigger reflexive selling, but markets show restraint

developers.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank

japair.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Transport

Japan Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Tokyo

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening