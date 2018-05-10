You are here
ADDENDA TO PRESIDENT'S ADDRESS
Singapore's public service to move from 'Whole-of-Government' to 'Whole-of-Nation'
Minister-in-charge of Public Service, Chan Chun Sing, says the PSD will actively engage Singaporeans to help improve itself
Singapore
THE nation's public service agencies will go beyond a "Whole-of-Government" approach to adopt a "Whole-of-Nation" effort, by partnering business, citizens and other stakeholders to develop better solutions together.
Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing
