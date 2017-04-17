You are here
South Asian economies could gain from globalisation backlash: World Bank
Advanced economies' current recovery and likely faster growth could boost demand for the region's products
Tokyo
LED by India, South Asia is well on track to maintain and strengthen its position as the world's fastest-growing region and could even benefit from the backlash against globalisation, the World Bank said in a report published on Sunday.
Meanwhile, "advanced economies are
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg