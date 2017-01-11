South Korea special prosecutors to question Samsung leader as a suspect

A South Korean special prosecutor's office on Wednesday said it had summoned Samsung Group leader Jay Y Lee as a suspect in a widening influence-peddling scandal involving President Park Geun-hye.

Prosecutors have been checking whether Samsung's support for a business and foundations backed by Park's friend, Choi Soon-sil, was connected to a 2015 decision by the National Pension Service to back a controversial merger of two Samsung Group affiliates.

Lee Kyu-chul, spokesman for the special prosecution team, told a briefing Lee was being summoned on Thursday morning over suspicions including bribery, but did not elaborate. Samsung Group could not be immediately reached for comment.

REUTERS