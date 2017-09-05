South Korea's July current account surplus widens to 5-month high in July

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
[SEOUL] South Korea's current account surplus widened to a five month high in July at a seasonally adjusted US$7.02 billion from US$5.08 billion in June, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
Exports of goods improved to US$46.88 billion in July from US$$46.54, while imports shrank to US$35.98 billion from US$37.93 billion in the same period, bringing the overall surplus to the biggest since February this year.
The deficit from the services account widened to US$3.47 billion in July from US$2.91 billion in June.
REUTERS
