South Korea's July current account surplus widens to 5-month high in July

[SEOUL] South Korea's current account surplus widened to a five month high in July at a seasonally adjusted US$7.02 billion from US$5.08 billion in June, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Exports of goods improved to US$46.88 billion in July from US$$46.54, while imports shrank to US$35.98 billion from US$37.93 billion in the same period, bringing the overall surplus to the biggest since February this year.

The deficit from the services account widened to US$3.47 billion in July from US$2.91 billion in June.

REUTERS