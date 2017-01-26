You are here

S'pore to review emissions policy to discourage use of diesel vehicles: Masagos

Study commissioned by the Ministry for the Environment and Water Resources finds electric vehicles to be a promising alternative
The government is reviewing its policies on vehicle emissions with a view to discouraging diesel vehicles as concerns grow globally over the health impact of diesel emissions.
Meanwhile, a study commissioned by the government found electric vehicles to be a promising,

