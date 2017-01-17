You are here

Home > Government & Economy

S'pore tops Asia-Pacific in talent competitiveness: study

City-state scores high on talent attraction but lags in "tolerance of immigrants"
Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 05:50
by
juditht@sph.com.sg@JudithTanBT

BT_20170117_JUGTCI_2694176.jpg
"In this digital era, a premium is placed not on employees with the highest level of technical competencies, but on those who have the ability to learn and re-learn on the job."
FILE PHOTO

Singapore

SINGAPORE ranked first in the Asia-Pacific for the fourth year running in a global index on talent competitiveness.

It trumped Australia, which came in sixth in the global standing and was the only other APAC country in the top 10 of the Global Talent Competitiveness

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
5 Property agency industry shrinks further in tepid market
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening