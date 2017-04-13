You are here

STB, The Walt Disney Company in three-year collaboration deal

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 10:45
The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is forming a three-year collaboration with The Walt Disney Company (Southeast Asia) that will enable Singapore to host events and activities across the different Disney brands.
The collaboration will kick off with a three-day Star Wars Festival this year, which will be held at Gardens by the Bay from May 4 to 6.

The collaboration was announced by Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S Iswaran at the Tourism Industry Conference 2017.

He also highlighted other new initiatives by the STB, such as upcoming plans to rejuvenate Orchard Road, a new Design Incubator at Orchard Road which will feature local designers, as well as a further S$10 million allocation to the next tranche of the Kickstart Fund. The fund will have a higher level of funding support of up to 70 per cent and a higher grant ceiling of S$200,000 per project.

In addition, the STB will be setting up a new regional office in Surabaya, Indonesia to drive more traffic to Singapore.

As at February this year, Singapore received 2.8 million visitors, up 3.4 per cent year on year.

