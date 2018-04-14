You are here
Steady growth ahead with GDP up 4.3% in Q1
Manufacturing was the key growth driver, but economists expect services to take over as key driver this year
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth came in at 4.3 per cent, right in line with economists' expectations, according to Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) advance estimates on Friday.
This year-on-year rise was higher than the 3.6 per cent
