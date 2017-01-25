You are here

Supreme Court ruling on Brexit casts uncertainty over government negotiations

MPs and House of Lords must give their consent before the govt can trigger Article 50 and formally initiate Brexit
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 05:50
by
The Supreme court building in London on Dec 5, 2016.The Supreme Court ruling that the UK government requires an Act of Parliament to leave the European Union is expected to increase the uncertainty over "Brexit" negotiations .
PHOTO: AFP

London

THE Supreme Court ruling that the UK government requires an Act of Parliament to leave the European Union is expected to increase the uncertainty over "Brexit" negotiations .

In a judgment that upholds UK parliamentary sovereignty, the court ruled by a majority of eight

