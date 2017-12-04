You are here
Sweeping US tax reform package draws mixed reactions
Bill passed by a slim margin by the Republican-controlled Senate sparks fierce debate among economists
New York
IS IT a giveaway to the rich or a relief for the middle class? A boon for business or unnecessary stimulus for an economy already at full employment?
The sweeping tax reform package adopted by a slim margin of 51-49 early Saturday by the Republican-controlled Senate has
