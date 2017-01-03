Taiwan December exports to show solid growth, CPI to edge up: poll

Taiwan's export growth in December probably stayed in the double digits, underpinned by year-end demand for the island's technology goods, a Reuters polled showed.

Exports were forecast to have expanded 10.4 per cent from a year earlier, easing from near four-year highs the previous month, according to the median forecasts of 10 analysts.

The brisk pace of exports reinforces strong factory activity seen in the Nikkei/Markit Taiwan PMI for December, at its best level in close to six years.

Taiwan is one of Asia's major exporters, especially of technology goods, and its export trend is a key gauge of global demand for technology gadgets worldwide.

The central bank kept its key policy rate unchanged for the second time after its quarterly rate-setting meeting last month, even though it warned of uncertainties in 2017, including trade protectionism which would hurt the island's exports.

The consumer price index, as a measure of inflation, likely edged up to 2.11 per cent in December, the poll showed.

