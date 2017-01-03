You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Taiwan December exports to show solid growth, CPI to edge up: poll

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 14:02

40118494 - 07_10_2016 - TAIWAN-ECONOMY_EXPORTS.jpg
Taiwan's export growth in December probably stayed in the double digits, underpinned by year-end demand for the island's technology goods, a Reuters polled showed.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's export growth in December probably stayed in the double digits, underpinned by year-end demand for the island's technology goods, a Reuters polled showed.

Exports were forecast to have expanded 10.4 per cent from a year earlier, easing from near four-year highs the previous month, according to the median forecasts of 10 analysts.

The brisk pace of exports reinforces strong factory activity seen in the Nikkei/Markit Taiwan PMI for December, at its best level in close to six years.

Taiwan is one of Asia's major exporters, especially of technology goods, and its export trend is a key gauge of global demand for technology gadgets worldwide.

The central bank kept its key policy rate unchanged for the second time after its quarterly rate-setting meeting last month, even though it warned of uncertainties in 2017, including trade protectionism which would hurt the island's exports.

The consumer price index, as a measure of inflation, likely edged up to 2.11 per cent in December, the poll showed.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 More changes to Companies Act proposed
3 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
4 The model behind HK MTR's gold standard
5 Companies downbeat about 2017 prospects: SBF survey
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening