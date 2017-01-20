You are here

Taiwan president says aspires to create "new era" of peace with China

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 16:32

Taiwan aspires to create a "new era" of peace with China and military action cannot resolve problems, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen said in a letter to the Pope released by her office on Friday.
[TAIPEI] Taiwan aspires to create a "new era" of peace with China and military action cannot resolve problems, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen said in a letter to the Pope released by her office on Friday.

"Upholding peace requires ample goodwill and communication. Based on many years of experience in cross-strait negotiations during my political career, I am convinced that military action cannot resolve problems," Ms Tsai said.

China regards self-ruled Taiwan as a wayward province, to be bought under its control by force if necessary.

