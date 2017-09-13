'Talented' Yellen in running to remain Federal Reserve Chair, Mnuchin says

Janet Yellen is among the contenders being considered by President Donald Trump to run the US central bank after her current term as Federal Reserve chair expires in February, said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

"I'm working closely with the president on the issue. He hasn't made any decisions and that's one of the things he's still considering," Mr Mnuchin said when asked if Ms Yellen could be re-appointed. "There's a lot of good people." Ms Yellen "is obviously quite talented and she's being considered, but there's a lot of great people we've been meeting with and considering as well," he added, speaking during an interview at a CNBC Delivering Alpha event in New York on Tuesday.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that the White House was considering at least a half-dozen candidates to lead the central bank.

Ms Yellen, who had a hour-long breakfast meeting with Mr Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka on July 17, has declined to comment on her future. Eight days after that breakfast, Mr Trump told the Wall Street Journal that Ms Yellen was "absolutely" in the running for the top Fed top.

Mr Trump also said that White House economic aide Gary Cohn was a contender, among others. Since then, Mr Cohn's prospects have clouded after he publicly criticised remarks the president made in the wake of racially charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Mr Mnuchin declined to comment on Mr Cohn's candidacy for the central bank.

"I will respect the confidentiality of the process and not make comments on the specific people the president is considering," Mr Mnuchin said.

