Teacher, two students stabbed at Sydney school

Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 11:02

A teacher and two students were stabbed at a high school in Sydney Thursday with a teenager arrested nearby carrying three knives, but police ruled out any terror links.
Images from the scene showed a meat cleaver among items seized from the 16-year-old boy, a fellow student.

"I didn't kill anyone. You have to tell my brother," he was heard saying while being taken away in handcuffs by police, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

A 48-year-old female teacher and two students - a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl - were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

"This is not terrorism related, this is a local issue at a local school," Superintendent Peter Lennon told reporters, adding that three knives were found.

A motive has yet to be established.

"The young person we have in custody was not known to the school principal in any fashion, was not known to police, so it was a localised issue, and we will get to the bottom of the reasons why this took place," added Mr Lennon.

