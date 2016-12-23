You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai central bank keeps GDP growth forecasts, raises export outlook

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 18:12

40918350 - 19_12_2016 - THAILAND-ECONOMY_RATES.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank on Wednesday kept its economic growth forecast at 3.2 per cent for this year and next but raised its outlook for exports.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) expects exports to fall 0.6 per cent this year, rather than decline 2.5 per cent as previously projected. It forecasts exports to be flat in 2017, rather than decline 0.5 per cent from 2016.

Thai exports, worth more than two-thirds of the economy, have contracted in each of the past three years.

The BOT trimmed its 2016 forecast for headline inflation to 0.2 per cent this year from 0.3 per cent seen three months ago, and lowered its 2017 estimate to 1.5 per cent from 2.0 per cent.

The government planning agency has predicted GDP growth of 3.2 per cent this year and 3.0-4.0 per cent in 2017.

The Thai economy expanded 2.8 per cent last year.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Ex-BSI banker Yvonne Seah gets 2 weeks' jail, S$10,000 fine
3 Serrano CEO declared bankrupt
4 SGD slips; Sibor, SOR higher following Fed hike
5 Singapore releases 5 confirmed sites, 10 reserve sites for sale in 1H 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening