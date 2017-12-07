You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai Nov consumer confidence rises for 4th straight month: survey

Thu, Dec 07, 2017 - 12:40 PM

file6u6ok1aaf3p1gj6a09p2.jpg
Thailand's consumer confidence rose for a fourth straight month in November, boosted by a stronger economic outlook as exports and tourism remained robust but low commodity prices were still a concern, a private survey showed on Thursday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BANGKOK] Thailand's consumer confidence rose for a fourth straight month in November, boosted by a stronger economic outlook as exports and tourism remained robust but low commodity prices were still a concern, a private survey showed on Thursday.

The index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose to 78.0 in November from 76.7 in October.

Consumers were also less worried about the political situation and expected more stability in the future, the university said in a statement.

Private consumption accounts for half of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, but has been crimped by high household debt.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The government offered a shopping tax incentive from Nov 11 to Dec 3 to help spur spending before the year-end.

Third-quarter growth, however, beat expectations, growing 4.3 per cent on the year and 1.0 per cent on the quarter, thanks to robust exports and tourism.

The state planning agency has forecast GDP growth of 3.9 per cent for this year and 3.6-4.6 per cent for 2018.

Last year's growth was 3.2 per cent, less than that of regional peers.

The Overall Consumer Confidence Index reflects views on the economy, job opportunities and future income. The survey is usually done in the last week of the month.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

South-east Asian builders to reap gains from US$323b spree

Singapore overtakes US as most attractive destination for Chinese overseas investments

BOJ chief says current policy framework is 'sustainable'

Heng Swee Keat's comment leaves possibility of private wealth tax up in the air

China says Indian drone 'invaded' its airspace, crashed

Canada's swipe at Boeing jets could open way for European rivals

Editor's Choice

BT_20171207_ABSINGPOST_3210303.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

'Our course is set,' says SingPost's new chief executive

OFFICE.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

PwC calls for threshold for personal tax to be raised to S$40,000

FEL4148-pixgeneric.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'

Most Read

1 SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot
2 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
3 FCL tops bids for former Zouk site; Allgreen tops bids for Fourth Ave site
4 Singapore will reach critical demographic crossroad in 2018, says UOB economist
5 Noble in intense talks to repackage debts holistically
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

overseasIn071114e_2x.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore overtakes US as most attractive destination for Chinese overseas investments

Dec 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat's comment leaves possibility of private wealth tax up in the air

0000058.jpg
Dec 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton to manage S$23b of NTUC Income assets in proposed strategic partnership

Dec 7, 2017
Technology

Germany-based speciality chemicals firm Evonik sets up first Asia research hub in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening