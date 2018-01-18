You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thailand recommends daily minimum wage hikes up to 7%

Thu, Jan 18, 2018 - 12:45 PM

nz_thailand_180118.jpg
Thailand's Central Wage Committee has recommended that the daily minimum wage be increased by 7 per cent to 330 baht (S$13.70) in its two most industrialised provinces, Chonburi and Rayong.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BANGKOK] Thailand's Central Wage Committee has recommended that the daily minimum wage be increased by 7 per cent to 330 baht (S$13.70) in its two most industrialised provinces, Chonburi and Rayong.

The committee recommended increases of between 5 to 22 baht across Thailand's 77 provinces starting from April, Jarin Chakkaphark, permanent secretary of the labour ministry, told reporters after the panel met late on Wednesday.

For the capital Bangkok and six nearby provinces, the committee recommended the minimum wage should be increased 4.8 per cent to 325 baht per day.

The increases would put Thailand, along with Malaysia and the Philippines, among the countries with the highest minimum monthly wages in Southeast Asia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In Vietnam, a regional manufacturing base, the government's minimum wage range is US$113.61 to US$165.13 per month.

In Cambodia, a global garment-making hub, the minimum monthly wage for garment workers is US$170.

The Thai committee's recommendation must be approved by Cabinet before it can take effect. The committee said the new wage, once approved by Cabinet - a formality - will start from April this year.

Thailand ranks among the world's top automotive export countries and is a regional manufacturing hub, particularly for Japanese carmakers. The country is also among the world's top exporters of rice, shrimp, rubber and sugar.

AFP

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

US wins WTO chicken ruling against China

China says air quality 'improved' in 2017

US jobless claims fall to 45-year low

EU offers Swiss leeway on settling disputes - sources

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

China's Q4 economic growth beats expectations

Editor's Choice

Iswaran.jpg
Jan 18, 2018
Government & Economy

ITMs not static but adaptable: Iswaran

export.jpg
Jan 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Slower December export growth, currency effect mask strong finish to 2017

cs-generic-ShentonWay01.jpg
Jan 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

CDL will not extend offer for M&C beyond Jan 26; investors must vote by Jan 23

Most Read

1 Bitcoin plunge extends to 25% as fear of crypto crackdown linger
2 2017 developers' sales hit 4-year high; momentum expected to continue
3 Fired-up investors chase STI to 10-year high
4 Bitcoin's nouveau riche run to gold as cryptocurrency crashes
5 Bitcoin can't save world's autocrats from sanctions squeeze
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_COE_180118_31.jpg
Jan 18, 2018
Transport

Car COE average monthly quota to shrink by 3.5% for Feb to April

car showroom.jpg
Jan 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 18, 2018
Technology

Venture capital activity in Singapore to remain robust in 2018: KPMG

Jan 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture Corp unit acquires property in California for US$29.37m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening