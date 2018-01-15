Three years on from currency shock, Swiss central bank can't get back to normal

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Zurich
THREE years after the Swiss National Bank shocked currency markets by scrapping the franc's peg to the euro, it faces the toughest task of any major central bank in normalising ultra-loose monetary policy.
If it raises rates, the Swiss franc strengthens. If it sells off its
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo