You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Total disputed sum mediated at SMC crosses record S$2.7b mark in 2017

Tue, Jan 16, 2018 - 5:46 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE total disputed sum mediated at the Singapore Mediation Centre (SMC) came up to a record high of over S$2.7 billion last year - the highest in the centre's history.

In 2017, 538 matters were filed for mediation at SMC, an 8 per cent increase from 2016. Of these, 465 were eventually mediated, a 15 per cent increase from the previous year.

In a statement on Tuesday, SMC also said that its case load has been growing year on year, with "increased acceptance of mediation as a more affordable, flexible and accessible dispute resolution option" as opposed to legal action in court.

Most of these matters mediated are commercial in nature, with construction and company or shareholder disputes being the most common, the centre said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Said SMC's executive director, Loong Seng Onn: "Our latest statistics show an ever increasing confidence that mediation can be effective in resolving high value commercial cases. SMC has over 20 years of experience and expertise in providing mediation services, and we hope to build on that experience to become a trusted partner for businesses in resolving high value, complex matters."

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

US opens London embassy after Trump snubs inauguration

BOE flags it may unilaterally ease EU insurance rule

As economy builds steam, French deficit falls to nine-year low

EU's 'hearts are still open' to Brexit reversal: Tusk

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SFMA, IE Singapore help local SMEs enter Indonesia's top supermarkets

Editor's Choice

file6uea2ttfgmuoym6o8c4.jpg
Jan 16, 2018
Real Estate

2017 developers' sales hit 4-year high; momentum expected to continue

BT_20180116_JLRAVI16R4QE_3264542.jpg
Jan 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Goldilocks economy tiptoes around three grumpy bears

BT_20180116_LMXMARINA16GLBV_3264404.jpg
Jan 16, 2018
Real Estate

Marina One, Duo developments symbolic - and also viable projects

Most Read

1 Home loans get pricier as banks hike interest rates again
2 MAS chief sounds caution over Goldilocks economy and its three bears
3 Capital World launches Malaysia's largest indoor theme park at Johor project
4 Floor at Indonesia's stock exchange collapses, 75 injured
5 2017 developers' sales hit 4-year high; momentum expected to continue
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

marina bay 18743537 .jpg
Jan 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Independent directors to face 9-year limit under revised Corporate Governance Code

marina bay 18743537 .jpg
Jan 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

2016-04-19T050209Z_333802656_GF10000386494_RTRMADP_3_CITIGROUP-CHINA-FINTECH.jpg
Jan 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Citi expands China desk in Singapore

BP_CBD_160118_20.jpg
Jan 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Firms' payment performance rebounds in 2017: Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening