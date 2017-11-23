You are here
Trade Association Hub to facilitate closer collaboration of more than 20 trade groups
Cultivating culture of support & co-operation is part of national push to grow firms & help them venture abroad
Singapore
MORE than 20 trade associations are set to collaborate more closely in the national push to grow companies and help them venture overseas, with the launch of the new Trade Association Hub in Jurong on Wednesday morning.
The refurbished space, which was officially opened
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg