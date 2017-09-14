Tropical storm Max forms off Mexico's Pacific coast

[MEXICO CITY] Tropical storm Max formed on Wednesday off Mexico's Pacific coast, but it was not expected to gain much strength before making landfall near the resort of Acapulco on Thursday, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Max was located about 170 km west-south-west from Acapulco with winds of 75 km/h, the Miami-based centre said.

Heavy rains from the storm may produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides, the centre said.

A tropical storm warning was in effect across most of the coast of the state of Guerrero, from Zihuatanejo to Punta Maldonado.

