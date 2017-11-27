You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump again backs alleged harasser, Democrat gives up key post

Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 7:36 AM

BP_Roy Moore_271117_25.jpg
President Donald Trump on Sunday redoubled his support for embattled Senate candidate Roy Moore (above), ignoring the sexual harassment allegations plaguing the ex-Alabama judge's campaign, even as Democrats moved to address harassment concerns afflicting their own party.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Sunday redoubled his support for embattled Senate candidate Roy Moore, ignoring the sexual harassment allegations plaguing the ex-Alabama judge's campaign, even as Democrats moved to address harassment concerns afflicting their own party.

In an early-morning tweet, Mr Trump said that Moore's rival in the Alabama race for a Senate seat, Democrat Doug Jones, was weak on crime, the military and immigration. For Alabamians to support him in next month's special election, the president said, "would be a disaster!"

Many members of Trump's Republican Party have withdrawn support for Mr Moore, who is now 70, following multiple allegations that while in his 30s he molested or harassed teenage girls as young as 14.

But allegations of sexual harassment have plagued both of America's main political parties in recent weeks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Democrat John Conyers, a celebrated civil rights leader who is the longest-serving member of Congress, announced he was stepping down from a leadership position as he battles similar claims.

Even while denying the allegations, Mr Conyers, the 88-year-old said he was leaving his post as ranking member of the powerful House Judiciary Committee - but remaining in Congress - while he seeks vindication before the House Ethics Committee.

Ethics Committee leaders said Tuesday they planned to investigate allegations that Conyers, a 27-term legislator who co-founded the Congressional Black Caucus, had sexually harassed staff members and used official resources "for impermissible personal purposes."

Swirling allegations of sexual misconduct have derailed high-profile careers in the entertainment and media industries and are now jolting the political world after a deluge of claims against one-time Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

They have sparked angry demands from both political friend and foe that the alleged perpetrators step aside.

Some leading Republicans have suggested that Mr Moore, if elected, should not be allowed to take his Senate seat.

Most prominently, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has called for Mr Moore to drop out of the race altogether, saying, "I believe the women." -

LOSING PROPOSITION

Mr McConnell reportedly has pleaded with Mr Trump to stay out of the Alabama race, lest Mr Moore's election damage the party ahead of next year's midterm elections.

One prominent Republican senator, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, said that having Mr Moore on the ballot was a losing proposition.

"If he wins... it becomes a story every day about whether or not you believe the women or Roy Moore. If you lose, you give the Senate seat" to a Democrat, he told CNN.

But Mr Trump - himself the object of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct during his presidential campaign, all of which he denied - shrugged off such appeals.

He tweeted that "the last thing" Republicans need in the closely divided Senate is a Democrat like Mr Jones "who is WEAK on Crime, WEAK on the Border. Bad for our Military" and who "WANTS TO RAISES (sic) TAXES TO THE SKY."

"He says it didn't happen," the president told reporters on Tuesday. "You have to listen to him, also."

Nancy Pelosi, the House Democratic leader, said that Mr Conyers deserved "due process" in the coming inquiry, calling him "an icon" who had done much to advance women's causes.

But she later tweeted, in a statement about Mr Conyers's decision, that "no matter how great an individual's legacy, it is not a license for harassment."

Legislators have struggled with how to react to allegations against fellow party members.

Ms Pelosi suggested that the allegations against Democrat Al Franken - including that the Minnesota senator once kissed a woman against her will - were less serious than those against Mr Moore.

Asked if she would be satisfied were Mr Franken to apologise, Ms Pelosi told "Meet the Press" on NBC: "Right. Also, his accusers have to accept an apology. The victims have some say."

There were reports that Mr Franken might be planning an announcement Sunday, but in interviews with Minnesota media, he vowed to return to work on Monday.

AFP

Government & Economy

China's Oct industrial profits surge on boost from higher commodities

Singapore workers fall short in global survey on taking responsibility for upgrading own skills: Randstad

US, Russia lend skill to non-stop Argentina sub hunt

Bali raises volcano alert to highest level: officials

Zimbabwe's Mugabe "glowed" with relief after he quit: priest

London terror scare unexplained as suspects freed

Editor's Choice

BT_20171127_AGEFG27_3194530.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

EFG set to emerge from BSI scandal as 5th-largest Swiss bank

BT_20171127_LMXKARAMJITAF11_3194565.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

BP_foreign_271117_2.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Work permit holders 'must attend settling-in programme'

Most Read

1 Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinsons 11am the day before
2 Jaguar's Cyber Monday sale sees prices kick off at S$99,000
3 Noble Group risks equity wipeout as shares retreat yet again
4 These eco cars are about to get more expensive
5 Panic reigns as China railway play Midas falls to historic lows
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

w4.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore workers fall short in global survey on taking responsibility for upgrading own skills: Randstad

BT_20171127_LMXIRISHCWXP_3194570.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore investors making foray into Irish property

StarHub.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Companies & Markets

StarHub partners Nokia to develop commercial IoT services in Singapore

2017-11-06T054045Z_1020546950_RC16BCB2B730_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-GROUP-RESULTS.JPG
Nov 27, 2017
Companies & Markets

Noble to sell US ethanol producer for US$12.5m plus adjustments

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening