Trump marks 9/11 with warning to America's 'enemies'

Washington
PRESIDENT Donald Trump on Monday paid tribute to the 2,977 people killed on September 11, 2001, warning that "savage killers" who threaten the United States will find no haven on earth.
On the 16th anniversary of the attacks, Mr Trump's first as president, he observed a
