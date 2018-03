Trump ousts McMaster, taps super-hawk Bolton as national security adviser

Mr Trump announced in a tweet he was ousting HR McMaster (above), his current national security adviser.

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Thursday picked as his new national security adviser John Bolton, a hawk who has advocated using military force against Iran and North Korea and has taken a hard line against Russia.

Mr Trump announced in a tweet he was ousting HR McMaster, his current national security adviser.

Mr Bolton, 69, who has long been a polarising figure in Washington foreign policy circles, becomes Mr Trump's third national security adviser in 14 months.

REUTERS