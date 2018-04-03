You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump rolls back Obama-era fuel efficiency rules

Tue, Apr 03, 2018 - 7:08 AM

BP_TrumpCars_030418_24.jpg
The Trump administration rolled back Obama-era pollution and fuel efficiency rules for cars and light trucks on Monday, saying they were too stringent.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration rolled back Obama-era pollution and fuel efficiency rules for cars and light trucks on Monday, saying they were too stringent.

The decision by President Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency means the emission standards for vehicles in the 2022-2025 model years will be revised, as sought by automakers.

"The Obama administration's determination was wrong," said EPA chief Scott Pruitt.

Former President Barack Obama's EPA "made assumptions about the standards that didn't comport with reality, and set the standards too high," Mr Pruitt said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers applauded the move, saying it would "keep new vehicles affordable to more Americans".

"This was the right decision, and we support the administration for pursuing a data-driven effort and a single national programme as it works to finalise future standards," said the industry group representing Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen and others.

The rules set in 2012, known as the Corporate Average Fuel Economy or Cafe standards, sought to reduce pollutants released into the air by gradually increasing fuel efficiency across all models offered by manufacturers to 54.5 miles per gallon (4.32 liters per 100 kilometres), compared to 35.5 miles per gallon in 2016.

Mr Pruitt said the EPA in 2012 cut short its review of the standards for "politically charged expediency", but he will work with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to develop new, "more appropriate" rules.

The agency is also examining the waiver that allows California, the most popular US state, to impose tougher requirements than called for under the Clean Air Act.

One state cannot "dictate standards for the rest of the country," Mr Pruitt said.

"EPA will set a national standard for greenhouse gas emissions that allows auto manufacturers to make cars that people both want and can afford - while still expanding environmental and safety benefits of newer cars."

This is likely to open a long legal battle between California, a traditionally Democratic state, and Trump's Republican administration.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the EPA's "assault" on Cafe standards "risks our ability to protect our children's health, tackle climate change and save hardworking Americans money".

"We're ready to file suit if needed to protect these critical standards and to fight the Administration's war on our environment," Mr Becerra said.

Mr Trump has been scaling back many types of regulations, including environmental standards, set by his Democratic predecessor, including pulling out of the Paris climate accord.

AFP

Government & Economy

Washington, Beijing flexing muscles in trade dispute

Thousands of teachers march for US school funding

Saudi prince says Israel has 'right' to its land

Indonesia threatens to shut down Facebook if privacy breached

Enterprise Singapore: One-stop help hub

China slaps higher tariffs on 128 US products

Editor's Choice

BP_SGprivate_030418_3.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Real Estate

Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices

BP_Enterprise Singapore_030418_4.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore: One-stop help hub

BT_20180403_MRVENTURE3_3376777.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017

Most Read

1 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
2 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
3 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
4 Maybank Kim Eng aims to be top investment bank in Asean
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Atlantic Navigation Holdings (S), ASTI Holdings
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGprivate_030418_3.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Real Estate

Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices

BP_Enterprise Singapore_030418_4.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore: One-stop help hub

BT_20180403_VIPMI3_33769071.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Infographics

Singapore manufacturing grows for 19th straight month

BP_ChinaUS_030418_6.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump to unveil China tariff list this week, targeting tech goods

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening