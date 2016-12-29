Trump taps Bossert for counterterrorism post

[WASHINGTON] US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that Thomas Bossert, former deputy homeland security adviser to President George W Bush, would be his White House adviser on security and counterterrorism issues, according to a statement.

As assistant to the president for homeland security and counterterrorism, Mr Bossert would be Mr Trump's top counterterrorism chief. He is currently runs a risk management consulting firm and has cyber risk fellowship with the Atlantic Council think tank.

REUTERS