Trump taps Bossert for counterterrorism post

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 23:21

[WASHINGTON] US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that Thomas Bossert, former deputy homeland security adviser to President George W Bush, would be his White House adviser on security and counterterrorism issues, according to a statement.
As assistant to the president for homeland security and counterterrorism, Mr Bossert would be Mr Trump's top counterterrorism chief. He is currently runs a risk management consulting firm and has cyber risk fellowship with the Atlantic Council think tank.

