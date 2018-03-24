You are here

Trump threatens to veto spending bill, risking shutdown

Fri, Mar 23, 2018 - 9:32 PM

US President Donald Trump threatened on Friday to veto Congress' newly passed US$1.3 trillion spending bill over immigration issues, a surprise move that could force the federal government to shutdown when funding expires later in the day.
[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump threatened on Friday to veto Congress' newly passed US$1.3 trillion spending bill over immigration issues, a surprise move that could force the federal government to shutdown when funding expires later in the day.

On Thursday, the White House said Mr Trump was expected to sign the bill into law.

The US House of Representatives and the Senate, both led by Mr Trump's fellow Republicans, have passed the legislation but in a post on Twitter the president criticised it for not fully funding for his proposed wall on the Mexican border or addressing Dreamer immigrants - those brought to the United States illegally when they were children.

"I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded," Mr Trump wrote.

The US Senate voted early on Friday to approve a US$1.3 trillion government funding bill with large increases in military and non-defense spending, following the House's passage on Thursday and sending it Mr Trump.

